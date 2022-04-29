SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Low-income earners in Chatham County can again apply for home energy assistance.

The Economic Opportunity Authority’s (EOA) cooling assistance program is back. It will start taking appointments Sunday starting at 7 p.m. In order to apply, call 912-721-7910.

Applicants have to provide a copy of their current electric bill, a picture ID, social security cards and proof of income.

Applicants can place these in a sealed envelope and drop them off at the drop box at the front entrance of the EOA Cuyler Building at 618 W. Anderson Street.