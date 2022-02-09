EOA opening next phase of water bill assistance program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) is opening up the next phase of the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program on Sunday.

The organization will be accepting appointments from residents of Savannah, Bloomingdale, Pooler, Port Wentworth and those with water services from Consolidated Utilities, Inc.

Applicants are asked to call 912-721-7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. The EOA said appointments are limited, and calling that number is the only way to schedule an appointment. The main office and website will not have scheduling options, officials said.

To qualify, applicants must:

Have a household water supplier that is a registered vendor for the LIHWAP program with the Department of Human Services

Have a total gross income at or below 60% of the State Median Income Guidelines for Georgia

Be responsible for paying the cost of water for the household or be able to verify a water burden

Be a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted immigrant

Applicants will need to prepare certain documents for their appointments, including a current water bill, Social Security Card, picture ID and proof of income.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the program, visit the Georgia Department of Human Services’ website or send an email inquiry to liheap-csbg-lihwap@dhs.ga.gov.