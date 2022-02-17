Enmarket Arena: What to expect for parking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With The Eagles launching their Hotel California tour at Savannah’s Enmarket Arena this weekend, traffic and parking in that area are expected to be frustrating.

After a successful grand opening nearly two weeks ago, and concerts already underway, business at the 9,500 seat Enmarket Arena is off to a booming start. But the parking situation remains difficult.

There are limited spaces in the front of the building for premium and suite-level ticket holders. There are also eight temporary lots along Stiles Avenue and Gwinnett Street, but you have to purchase parking for those spots ahead of time.

And that only takes up about 1,700 spaces.

Mayor Van Johnson encourages people to use rideshares or free trolly service running from the civic center.

“The best and most convenient transportation option for The Eagles concert will be the free shuttle,” Johnson said. “So, we’re asking for people to take advantage of the free shuttles from near the Savannah Civic Center. Just a quick ride.”

Johnson says there’s a special celebration, ahead of the concert, at the civic center for all those who will be catching the trolly.