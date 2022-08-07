SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews have found a body in the area where a person went missing in the Savannah River.

The Savannah Fire Department said the body was found Monday evening. The Savannah Police Department is investigating. No further details were released.

SFD scanned the water of the Savannah River with Savannah Fire Marine Sonar 1 equipment throughout Monday morning and early afternoon, but the search was called off a little after 2 p.m.

Photo provided by the Savannah Fire Department.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. River Street was temporarily closed but then reopened Sunday night.

Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as the Savannah Police Department.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.