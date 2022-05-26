SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local elected officials spoke to News 3 about the announcement that Chief of Police Roy Minter has been nominated for U.S. Marshal of the Southern District of Georgia.

“Wow, how exciting is that. that the president of the United States nominates our police chief for a federal appointment,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Minter has been chief of police in Savannah since 2018 and is now looking to take over as the U.S. marshal of Georgia’s Southern District.

He would still serve the area but with bigger responsibilities.

“With that sort of appointment, I am hopeful that Roy Minter will be able to use his knowledge of Savannah moving forward in that position with the U.S. Marshals to be able to apprehend fugitives and you know serve the community in a greater need,” says alderman Kurtis Purtee.

But others still must sign off on the nomination. There is a confirmation process to go through if Minter gets the job and what does that mean for the Savannah Police Department moving forward?

“The city manager by charter does a search probably a national search for our police chief and we move on,” Johnson said.

Moving on at a difficult time. So far this year, Savannah has had 16 homicides. Raising the question if an internal or external hire is best for the city.

“There are people internally and externally that could easily step into that role. Again, it’s the city manager’s role to determine that,” Johnson said.

“There’s advantages and disadvantages to a nationwide search,” said Purtee. “The disadvantages are that you would get someone who’s not familiar with the area. The advantages are you might get somebody with fresh ideas coming into the area. But we have candidates probably within the police department that would do a fine job.”