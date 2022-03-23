SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash involving a truck Tuesday night in Savannah.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said 62-year-old Tyrone Williams was taken to Memorial Health where he underwent emergency surgery. No updated details on his condition were released.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said the driver of the truck — Beverly Cousins, 65 — was traveling northbound on Skidaway Road near Elmhurst Road in a “poorly lit” area. Cousins hit Williams with the front of her truck.

Skidaway Road was closed until 11 p.m.