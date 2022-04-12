SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Easter is quickly approaching and that may leave you wondering what there is to do in Savannah to celebrate the holiday. Here is a list of some of the Easter events going on in Savannah this weekend.
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
When: Sunday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: There is no price listed.
More information can be found through the link here.
Easter Egg Hunt with food and games
Where: Forsyth Park
When: Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.
Price: There is no price listed.
More information can be found through the link here.
Beer-ster Egg Hunt Brunch
Where: 535 E 39th Street
When: Sunday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Price: There is no price listed.
More information can be found through the link here.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Where: Keller’s Flea Market
When: Saturday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: Free
More information can be found through the link here.
Easter Egg Hunt (for ages 3-12)
Where: Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex
When: Friday, April 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Price: There is no price listed.
More information can be found through the link here.
Easter Egg Hunt at Service Brewing
Where: Service Brewing
When: Saturday, April 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Price: Free but there is a suggested donation of $5 each.
More information can be found through the link here.
Ardsley Easter Egg Hunt
Where: Hull Park
When: Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Price: Free
More information can be found through the link here.
Adoption Eggstravaganza
Where: B&D Burgers, 11108 Abercorn St
When: Sunday, April 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: There is no price listed.
More information can be found through the link here.
Easter Egg Hunt
Where: The Seed Church
When: Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Price: There is no price listed.
More information can be found through the link here.
Easter Brunch at Plant Riverside District
Where: Plant Riverside District
When: Sunday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Price: $79 per adult and $35 per child aged 5 to 12.
More information can be found through the link here.