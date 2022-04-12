SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Easter is quickly approaching and that may leave you wondering what there is to do in Savannah to celebrate the holiday. Here is a list of some of the Easter events going on in Savannah this weekend.

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

When: Sunday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: There is no price listed.

More information can be found through the link here.

Easter Egg Hunt with food and games

Where: Forsyth Park

When: Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

Price: There is no price listed.

More information can be found through the link here.

Beer-ster Egg Hunt Brunch

Where: 535 E 39th Street

When: Sunday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: There is no price listed.

More information can be found through the link here.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Where: Keller’s Flea Market

When: Saturday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Free

More information can be found through the link here.

Easter Egg Hunt (for ages 3-12)

Where: Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex

When: Friday, April 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Price: There is no price listed.

More information can be found through the link here.

Easter Egg Hunt at Service Brewing

Where: Service Brewing

When: Saturday, April 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Price: Free but there is a suggested donation of $5 each.

More information can be found through the link here.

Ardsley Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Hull Park

When: Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Price: Free

More information can be found through the link here.

Adoption Eggstravaganza

Where: B&D Burgers, 11108 Abercorn St

When: Sunday, April 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: There is no price listed.

More information can be found through the link here.

Easter Egg Hunt

Where: The Seed Church

When: Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Price: There is no price listed.

More information can be found through the link here.

Easter Brunch at Plant Riverside District

Where: Plant Riverside District

When: Sunday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: $79 per adult and $35 per child aged 5 to 12.

More information can be found through the link here.