SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The formerly known Calhoun Square was stripped of its name by the Savannah City Council in 2022. But on Thursday, the square will earn a new name.
Following more than 300 name submissions from the public, after rigorous review from two city commissions, the final six names are:
- Seven Sisters Square
- W.W. Law Square
- Taylor Square
- Georgia Leile Square
- Major Clayton Carpenter Square
- Creek Square
City Council removed seventh vice president John C. Calhoun’s name from the square due to his support of slavery, a view that does not represent Savannah, according to Mayor Van Johnson.
The name will be decided at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Savannah City Hall.