SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The formerly known Calhoun Square was stripped of its name by the Savannah City Council in 2022. But on Thursday, the square will earn a new name.

Following more than 300 name submissions from the public, after rigorous review from two city commissions, the final six names are:

Seven Sisters Square

W.W. Law Square

Taylor Square

Georgia Leile Square

Major Clayton Carpenter Square

Creek Square

City Council removed seventh vice president John C. Calhoun’s name from the square due to his support of slavery, a view that does not represent Savannah, according to Mayor Van Johnson.

The name will be decided at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Savannah City Hall.