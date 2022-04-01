SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those catching a DOT Shuttle on Saturday might have to find a new ride.

The Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon is impacting some shuttle routes, the City of Savannah says. The Forsyth Park loop will shut down until noon Saturday.

The downtown loop will begin at its regular time, but will only service Liberty, Price, East Broad and Bryan streets and Eastern Wharf. It will resume its regular route at noon, the City of Savannah said.

For more information on DOT services, click or tap here.

The half marathon and 5k begin at 7:30 a.m. and should be completed by 11:30 a.m.