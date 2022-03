SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some magical characters will make their way to Savannah’s Enmarket Arena next weekend for six shows. Mickey, Minnie, Elsa, Belle and many more will be there for Disney on Ice.

The show times are listed below:

Friday — 7 p.m.

Saturday — 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday — 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

To get tickets to any of the shows, click or tap here.