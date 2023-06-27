SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Developers will face a one-time charge when building new housing developments and other projects in Savannah city limits, effective July 1.

The City’s Development Impact Fee Ordinance, approved in February, says the fees are calculated on a case-by-case basis depending on the type of development and square footage.

Based on the prior year, the impact fee will cost developers 1% of the median cost of a new home in the city. This will be implemented over the course of three years:

Year 1: 50% of maximum impact fee ($1,965 for a single-family home)

Year 2: 75% of maximum impact fee ($2,948 for a single-family home)

Year 3: 100% of maximum impact fee ($3,931 for a single-family home)

Affordable housing projects will be provided a 25% exemption.

“Our approach to developing impact fees in Savannah was driven by data, best practices demonstrated across Georgia, and engagement with local stakeholders, and our community as a whole, every step of the way,” said City Manager Jay Melder. “We now have another tool to assure the necessary expansion of City services into growing areas is funded equitably and sustainably.”