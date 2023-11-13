SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Heads up, drivers. There’s a traffic detour in downtown Savannah.

To accommodate workers who are de-fortifying the scaffolding on the south side of the Tomochichi Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, city planners have planned to close West York Street, from Whitaker Street to Bull Street.

This closure will begin Monday morning, Nov. 13 and last throughout the week.

The sidewalk is open to pedestrians, and businesses along West York will remain open as well. Drivers needing access to Wright Square are encouraged to use Broughton Street or Oglethorpe Avenue.

Construction on the courthouse is expected to continue for another year. The Georgia Services Administration is working with contractors for an updated completion schedule, which they say will be released in early 2024.