SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street.

SPD described him as a slender, adult black male. At the time he was wearing jeans, a Lakers jersey and a black ballcap.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 912-525-3100 ext. 1818

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

SPD is urging the public to take extra precautions with packages during the holiday season.