SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The local chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), got an early start celebrating the Fourth of July.

DAR hosted its annual wreath-laying ceremony. The wreaths were presented to honor the sacrifices service members and American Revolution Patriots have made.

“Whether it’s Independence Day or any other holiday, I think it’s important to take a moment to reflect on why do we have the barbecues and the boats and the paid day off,” Megan Thompson, Regent of the DAR Savannah Chapter, said.

Janice Jones, a DAR member, said this is an important event to attend on the Fourth of July.

“Yes, the celebration is terrific,” Jones said. “But, this is our freedom. Without thanking our forefather, we definitely would not be here today. Period.”

This event was held at the Button Gwinnett Monument in Colonial Park Cemetery. Thompson added that the annual ceremony is held at the monument because Gwinnett was among the men who signed the Declaration of Independence.