SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia will host a fundraising event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association next month.

The fundraiser begins May 21 at 6 p.m. in the Savannah Convention Center. Ten local celebrity dancers will pair with professionals. The pairs will raise funds by gaining votes.

Then, they’ll all compete against each other to prove who’s got the best moves in a one-night gala dance competition.