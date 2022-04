SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews extinguished a fire at a City Market restaurant Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

Officials said the fire broke out in the exhaust system of Belford’s Savannah Seafood & Steaks.

Just before 3 p.m., Savannah Fire confirmed the fire had been extinguished.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Savannah Fire has not yet released further details on the cause of the fire.