SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County leaders are weighing the needs of the county and the financial burdens of residents, as they consider a new budget for fiscal year 2023.

Thursday, commission chairman Chester Ellis called for rollback of millage rates across the board saying, “I realize that property values have gone up, alright. We don’t have any control over that, but I do realize with what I’m recommending, the county will be in good shape.”

Ellis says he worked closely with county staff to crunch the numbers. He’s proposing rollback rates of 10.518 Mills for the general fund, 4.502 Mills for the special services district (SSD), and 1.056 Mills for Chatham Area Transit.

He says those rollback rates will allow the county to keep its reserves for emergencies like hurricanes or tornadoes, while acknowledging what residents are going through.

“I look at the common sense approach to everything. We know that we’re coming out of a pandemic,” said Ellis. “We know that the pandemic has affected the members of Chatham County from top to bottom, and when I say top to bottom that means from the highest income to the lowest income.”

The chairman’s recommendation is a departure from the proposed budget which recommended keeping the current millage rates. That likely would have meant higher property taxes for homeowners whose assessed value went up in the last year, a concern raised by speakers at Thursday’s public hearing.

While not all of the commissioners attended the 9:30 a.m. public hearing, those in attendance seemed to agree with the rollback recommendations from Chairman Ellis.