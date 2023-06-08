SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A controversial agenda item was tabled until later this month during today’s city council meeting, leaving the fate of one business owner’s liquor license up in the air.

The owner of Sloppee Toppee and Liquid Cafe, Jaqueline Somesso had been trying to obtain a liquor license for a new Sloppee Toppee location in the Victorian Neighborhood of Savannah.

But she tells News 3 that she is no longer the owner and that is why the latest request has been filed under someone else’s name.

Her request was denied back in February by city council due in part to pending federal charges against her related to drugs, bank fraud, and firearms.

State charges against Somesso have been dropped but those federal charges are still pending.

The new request that was supposed to be considered today was filed under Derrick Law-Staton.

This comes after Somesso met in March with the Victorian Neighborhood Association and signed a good neighbor agreement with them. Her liquor license came to a vote again in late March and tied, neither approving nor denying her license.