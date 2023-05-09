SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The winners have been announced for Connect Savannah’s “Best of” awards.

To celebrate, Connect is hosting its annual awards ceremony to honor the Hostess City’s best businesses, services and personalities.

It’s happening on Thursday, May 18, at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden (660 E Broughton St.). Tickets are available at $50 in advance or $55 at the door.

“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s winners of the Best of Savannah awards,” said Erica Baskin, Connect’s publisher and the event’s organizer.

“It’s always exciting to see the amazing businesses and personalities that make Savannah such a unique and vibrant community,” she continued. “We’re proud to honor their contributions and recognize their hard work and dedication.”

Some of this year’s notable winners include:

Java Burrito for Best New Restaurant

Jillian Durant for Best Local Vocalist

St. Patrick’s Day for Best Outdoor Event

Morgan Rae Boutique for Best Boutique

and Tamara Garvey for Best Visual Artist

Each winner was chosen through online voting.

To view the full list of winners, check out Connect Savannah’s “Best of” issue here.