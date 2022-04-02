SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah pet rescue is recovering from a string of break-ins that wiped out their supply of pet food and other necessities.

On March 22, a volunteer with Renegade Paws Rescue arrived at the office to find a broken lock and empty storage bins. Staff estimates a few thousand dollars of supplies were taken/

“It does hurt a little to know we are working really hard to give back to the community,” said volunteer Rachel Weymouth. “To have someone come and just take and not engage with us, not let us be able to help them and really taking from others in need at that time it was, it hurts a little to know that would happen.”

The non-profit pet rescue relies on donations and keeps a steady supply of pet food for their dogs and fosters. Staff said this isn’t the first time they’ve been robbed in recent weeks. But after the March 22nd incident, they knew they had to turn to the community for help.

“That last string when people were filling up garbage cans with food we felt like we needed to let our community know what was happening and really we didn’t expect such an amazing response from the community,” Weymouth said.

A Facebook post generated an overwhelming response. People showed up with pet food, puppy pads, money donations and even advice on increasing security.

Now there are new locks, lighting and security cameras to help keep thieves away. But the rescue doesn’t want to discourage people from turning to them for help.

“We’re here for the community and we really want to help,” Weymouth said. “We’re really open, we don’t judge and we just want you to come to us and let’s spread the wealth and that way we can all rise together.”

To continue the effort to re-fill Renegade’s supply shed, the “Smokin’ Butts for Mutts” fundraiser is being held on Saturday, April 23rd. It begins at 2 p.m. at Cheers To You on Wilmington Island.