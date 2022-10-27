SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Arrested on July 27, for an alleged rape of a girl younger than 16, that court documents say happened three days earlier, Opollo Johnson wasn’t charged in Chatham County Superior Court until Oct. 5.

He remains in jail awaiting arraignment and a bond hearing.

Johnson’s Attorney, Michael Schwartz with New South Law, claims the Chatham County District Attorney’s office has admitted that two DNA tests failed to connect his client to the charges of rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment.

“Meanwhile his reputation is being destroyed. He’s a pillar of our community. He’s a legend in this community for the work that he’s done,” Schwartz said during a Zoom interview.

Until the charges were filed, Opollo Johnson worked at the Deep Center in Savannah, where he mentored teenage boys who’d had run-ins with the law. Johnson himself spent years in prison on drug possession charges. He earned a degree and mentored other prisoner while serving his sentence.

“He has been out. He has hit the ground running in a way that I think has demonstrated his character, the way that he is which is not the person who commits a crime like this,” Schwartz said.

As Johnson waits for a bond hearing, 14 people have written letters to the court, vouching for Johnson’s character. They include the president of the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia as well as a former co-worker at Deep Center.

We’ve reached out to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office several times to confirm the claims made by Johnson’s attorney, but we have yet to hear back from anyone in that office.