SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following Tropical Storm Idalia, Comcast has deployed its Xfinity Wi-Fi van to Savannah, giving residents within range free internet access.

The van, which can accommodate up to 300 users at a time, is set up in the Twelve Oaks Shopping Center in front of the Xfinity store (5500 Abercorn Street, Suite 45).

Service is available to Xfinity customers and non-customers.

The van will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will remain in its location through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Comcast opened its network of nearly 275,000 public hotspots in and around Savannah for customers and non-Xfinity users to use for free.