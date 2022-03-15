SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team (CNT) has launched a new program aimed at educating residents of the dangers of opioids and fentanyl.

During a press conference held Tuesday afternoon, CNT Director Michael Sarhatt announced an education awareness program for the public.

The first event of several will be held on Mar. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Islands High School Auditorium. Other events will be at different locations at later dates.

The program will include a short video and presentation about opioids and the addiction process, the dangers of fentanyl and opioids, and a panel of experts to answer questions.

“A lot of parents don’t understand so it’s our responsibility to educate and bring awareness,” said Sarhartt.

Sarhartt says there has been a 25% increase in opioid overdoses in Chatham county from last year to this year and he says this is not due to an increase in drug users, but an increase in the presence of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, and can cause users to overdose within one use.