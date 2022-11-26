SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City officials say urgent and unexpected work on a major capital sewer project could be noisy in downtown and midtown Savannah on Monday.

Ground vibration may be noticeable along the East Oglethorpe Avenue worksite between East Broad and Randolph streets. However, deep thumping noises could carry beyond the construction zone.

Officials say impacts will start at 8 a.m. and, although the duration of the impacts is unknown, work will not continue past 6 p.m.

According to the city, a new 24-inch sewer force main is being installed which will serve Westside Savannah and Chatham Parkway areas.