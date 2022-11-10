SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah City Council voted on Thursday unanimously to rename Calhoun Square.

“We will begin a deliberate thorough, expansive and inclusive conversation about what the city’s now unnamed square should be named,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “And this is a process that did not take place in 1851, but we have an opportunity to do it now.”

Johnson said the city will not rush the process and will conduct extensive research and hear suggestions.

“John C. Calhoun does not reflect what Savannah is,” Johnson said.

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter suggested the square be named after Susie King Taylor.

Born into slavery in Liberty County, Taylor made her mark as a civil war laundress, freedom-fighting nurse, teacher, and social justice advocate. She also opened schools in Savannah and Midway, during a period when education was denied to Black people.