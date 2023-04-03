SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you visit Ellis Square in Downtown Savannah you might notice a missing familiar face. The bronze statue of the late Savannah native singer-songwriter Johnny Mercer is gone.

It’s been in the heart of the Hostess City since 2009, depicting Mercer leaning on a fire hydrant and reading a newspaper.

The popular statue has since been temporarily removed. The City of Savannah says it took down the statue on March 11 because the base of it is damaged. The statue is in storage right now and once it’s repaired – Mercer will reclaim his spot in Ellis Square.

As the co-founder of Capitol Records, Mercer composed more than fourteen hundred songs. His most popular is “Moon River.”