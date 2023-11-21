SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has announced a new partnership they say will hopefully save residents some money and prevent discrimination in housing.

The city is partnering with Slagowitz Law Firm to provide educational outreach services to help eliminate discriminatory housing practices.

One of the law firm’s responsibilities will be to investigate complaints made by residents.

They will work with the Savannah Chatham Fair Housing Council to educate residents about their housing rights through workshops and training sessions.

Slagowitz emphasized that she views housing as a basic human right and dedicates her time to ensuring people have access to that right.

Anyone going through a housing struggle can call the toll-free number at 866-883-4243 or by filling out a complaint form at https://www.savannahga.gov/fairhousing.