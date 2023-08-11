SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a monthslong battle, a local restaurant in the Victorian District has gotten the green light to sell alcohol.

Savannah city leaders voted Thursday night to approve the liquor license for Sloppee Toppee, now known as Henry Street Bistro.

Back in February, the city council denied a request for the license, citing criminal charges against the owner.

However, the business is now under new ownership.

The Victorian Neighborhood Association’s president spoke during the meeting, saying the group does not oppose the license.

“We hope that a successful restaurant can bring some revitalization to this particular area of Montgomery, especially considering the current building is empty and now condemned,” said Nancy Maia.

“That being said, we expect that any restaurant that comes into our neighborhood acts like a restaurant,” she added. “We welcome that as long as we’ve got restaurants that fit within the fabric of our residential neighborhood. We would definitely welcome this restaurant in this location.”