SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah officials say right now, there isn’t enough affordable housing to meet the demand.

To help open the door to more properties, the city is looking at turning existing buildings into affordable housing. They’re typically called carriage houses or in-laws but the formal term is “accessory dwelling unit.”

These properties must have a bedroom, bathroom and living room.

According to city officials, accessory dwelling units were restricted for use until 2019, when the city revised its zoning ordinance, opening it up to 10 districts.

Now officials are asking for the community’s feedback as they discuss expanding the rules to open more affordable housing.

“People are very supportive of wanting to do this. I think the main issue is going to be being able to balance the question of additional density in some of these residential districts,” Bridget Lidy, Director of Urban & Planning Design with the City of Savannah. “And I think that might be where we get some of the pushback from. So we encourage individuals if they are concerned or if they have feedback to please participate in this process.”

Officials hope a proposal can go to city council by the end of the summer, with a hopeful vote in the fall. The city is hosting a series of meetings with alderpeople to get feedback from the community.

Listed below are the meeting times for each district.

Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, District 1

Wednesday, April 20, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Click or tap here to sign up for the zoom meeting.

Alderman Detric Leggett, District 2

Wednesday, May 11, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Click or tap here to sign up for the zoom meeting.

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, District 3

Monday, April 25, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Click or tap here to sign up for the zoom meeting.

Alderman Nick Palumbo, District 4

Tuesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, Social Hall

520 Washington Ave.

Alderwoman Estella Shabazz, District 5

Wednesday, May 4, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Click or tap here to sign up for the zoom meeting.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee, District 6

Wednesday, April 27, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Windsor Forest Community Center, Multipurpose Room

308 Briarcliff Circle