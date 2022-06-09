SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The maintenance and condition of the historic Evergreen Cemetery has been a sore spot for some savannah families for several years.

News 3 spoke to one person who says he hasn’t been able to find his parents grave for the past three years.

“But you understand I don’t normally get upset but this is very personal,” says Donald Lambert, who buried his parents at Evergreen. “I mean three years in a row I’ve went out there to try to clean up my parents grave especially on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and I can’t locate it to clean it up.”

The African American cemetery has been in decline since the owner of the property died in 2019 and left no will behind.

City officials made an announcement on Thursday that could mean a major turnout for the cemetery.

“The process that is going to hopefully come to a completion this month hopefully is to have a friendly and I want to emphasize a friendly condemnation matter,” said Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz.

This would pave the way for the heirs and current property owner to negotiate terms of an expedited sale to the city.

Right now, the City of Savannah is conducting an appraisal of the land

“We’re very eager to take over control of this cemetery and take over maintenance,” said Savannah city manager Jay Melder. “We’ll be working with the city attorney through this friendly condemnation process through the appraisal process. To take this transaction to completion hopefully this month or later this summer.”