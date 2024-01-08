SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — You’ll soon see more trees popping up around Savannah – thanks to a new $1 million grant. The money is expected to make some neglected areas more aesthetically pleasing while introducing new career opportunities for women and minorities.

The program aims to target areas that lack tree coverage while recruiting people who previously may not have much experience in this industry.

The million-dollar grant was awarded by the Georgia Forestry Commission and will be paid out over four years to the Savannah Tree Foundation.

The foundation plans to plant over 2,000 trees, in parts of Savannah that currently lack vegetation.

Besides improving the area’s overall look, experts say adding trees can also lead to cleaner and cooler air which helps make stormwater mitigation more efficient.

Part of the money will go toward three annual paid apprenticeships – aimed toward women and minority candidates.

The apprenticeship would count as a year of experience, for someone working toward becoming a certified municipal arborist in Savannah. According to the Savannah Tree Foundation, it’s a job that pays between $50,000 and $60,000.

The first group of apprentices will start the program in June.