SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s no denying it, the holidays are here! As of now, there are 13 days until Thanksgiving… 27 days until Hanukkah… and 44 shopping days until Christmas.

Thankfully, the city of Savannah is already getting into the swing of things.

If you head downtown this weekend, you’ll see the newest addition to our decoration inventory… a giant stack of ornamental balls in Ellis Square at City Market.

This 2,200lb display of joy is just one of the new purchases by the city to help usher in the holiday season. The massive decoration is 20ft high with each ornament weighing in at 220lbs.

It just so happens to be the largest ornament in the Southeast, so we’ve got that going for us.

Residents and visitors will enjoy new bows and wreaths across downtown, and city leaders are getting ready to showcase a brand new 40ft Christmas tree which will be installed on Nov. 22, along with the holiday wreath at City Hall.

Savannah’s Tourism Supervisor, Rachel Buck invites the public to celebrate.

“We will have the holiday tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving at 5:30pm, right at Bull & Broughton,” Buck said. “There is a Hanukkah celebration in Forsyth Park. We will also be having a fun, family-friendly event on Nov. 25, here at City Market and Ellis Square, so we can celebrate the ornaments as well as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.”

For your convenience, there will be a QR code installed next to the ornament stack that you can scan to see where other holiday events are happening in Savannah.