SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With record temperatures throughout the country, the City of Savannah is opening cooling centers to provide residents relief from the extreme heat.

“And the idea is that if anyone is experiencing a situation where they don’t have access to a cool environment on a hot day,” said Nick Zoller, Senior Director, Office of Marketing and Communications. “They can go ahead and get to a safe space that we’re able to provide for them.”

The City is expanding the use of three community centers to serve as cooling centers for residents effective immediately.

The following cooling centers are open:

Crusader Community Center, 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd., until 8 p.m.

Eastside Regional Community Center, 415 Goebel Ave., until 8 p.m.

Moses Jackson Community Center, 1410-A Richards St., until 8 p.m.

For more precautionary and preparedness actions residents can take during extreme heat events, click here.

“So, this will be on a case-by-case basis on days that it’s called for,” Zoller said. “So, the city manager again will consult with appropriate staff and make that determination to initiate those cooling center openings. And so, we’ll announce those on any day they are going to open.”

The city will consider opening the centers when we’re seeing 100-degree temperatures, the heat index also plays a factor in deciding if the centers are open on any given day.

Residents in the area appreciate the move by the city.

“There are too many people who don’t either have air conditioning or they’re older and having to depend on fans and that’s just not sufficient in this heat,” said local Omelia Donahoo. “We’re only in June now, July and August and even into September is going to be hot. The city has a responsibility to take care of its citizens, and this is a good way to do it.”