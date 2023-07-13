The City of Savannah’s Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism is holding two informational meetings to discuss strategies and goals for nightlife activities.

The OSEFT developed a consultant report with recommendations to enhance Savannah’s unique nightlife scene. The report was developed with public input from residents, public safety officials, and government officials.

Susan Broker, the department’s director, says there are no plans to expand or extend Savannah’s nightlife, only plans to modify it.

Some residents raised concerns that the constant development throughout the city is causing too much noise due to the number of construction sites nearby. On the other hand, some business owners fought back in response to noise complaints that they have been receiving.

“The problem we’re having is that if you move into right next door to a bar and then you fall in the sound ordinance and you start changing the rules and the city complies with them, you have a problem again because how am I supposed to change my entire business plan because somebody decided that they’re going to retire in downtown Savannah and sit right on top of my bar,” said business owner Melissa Swanson.

Although no decisions were made at this meeting, a variety of topics were discussed.