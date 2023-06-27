SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Johnson says celebratory gunfire is stupid, dumb, and illegal. He wants people to put down the guns and use things like fireworks as an appropriate alternative to commemorate the day.

Johnson addressed his feelings at Tuesday’s press conference.

Experts say it’s a simple act of gravity, what goes up, must come down.

He says shooting a gun in the air is dangerous because that bullet has the potential to hit a home, car, or person. Johnson says not only does it cause harm to the community, but it can also impact law enforcement.

Johnson said, “Celebratory gunfire is not the move and we’re asking for our residents to please heath that. It makes things very difficult for our law enforcement, officers, our shot spotter system is overwhelmed, and we have problems being able to determine um you know what is actually going on.

Mayor Johnson says fireworks will be allowed on July 3 and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.