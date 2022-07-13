SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Gun violence continues to persist in the Hostess City and city leaders are mulling how to hold owners of stolen guns used in violent crimes accountable. Many of those guns are left inside unlocked cars.

“If you are careless enough to leave your gun in your unlocked car then you are almost as guilty as the person pulling that trigger,” said Mayor Van Johnson earlier this week.

Strong words from Johnson, but possibly something needed for a city that’s had 100 guns stolen from unlocked cars in the first six months of 2022.

Johnson says the city is looking at avenues to punish those who are making it easier for criminals to get their hands on guns.

“We’re looking at legislation from this council to start holding people accountable,” Johnson said. “We’re going to do everything that we can do. And we need the state government and federal government to do everything they can do.”

News 3 spoke with a member of the city council Wednesday about what is being considered and how it may be accomplished.

“If you have a weapon and you have not done the things to secure them and they are involved in a crime,” says District 3’s Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan. “Then you should be accused of party to that crime. It’s just simple for me.”

A personal issue for Wilder-Bryan whose son was shot and killed by someone she says had no business having a gun. She spoke on what the city council might be looking into to help curb the problem.

“And the best way you get somebody’s attention, to take money out of their pocket,” Wilder-Bryan said. “And we know that people in their homes have those guns to protect themselves. But you can’t protect yourself if the gun is no longer there and somebody stole it. So I think they should put some type of monetary assignment to people who lose guns.”

These efforts are in the earliest stages and there’s no word on when the issue could be on the city council’s agenda.