SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Earlier this week, Mayor Van Johnson expressed his desire for unanimous support regarding the city adding a position for a special assistant United States Attorney to assist the District Attorney in getting trigger pullers off the streets of Savannah.

Though the memorandum passed by a vote of 6 to 3, support by fellow council members was anything but unanimous.

“This creates an opportunity for us to be able to move this forward and get some of these trigger pullers off of our streets,” Johnson said. “We know that a small number of people are committing a majority of these incidents. And we know that once the feds start talking, people start talking.”

The assistant attorney will only prosecute federal crimes like felons in possession of a firearm, gang-related offenses and federal hate crimes, to name a few.

The hope is that this position will expedite sentencing for violent offenders while seeking more harsh punishments for those that pull the trigger.

Some council members felt they needed more time to unravel the specifics before voting in favor of the memorandum.

“Something as important as this, we did not even have any discussion about it,” explained Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely. “I want more understanding on what it is that we’re actually agreeing to do.”

While others didn’t see the need for further discussion.

“This is not something we are going to police ourselves out of … [police officers] get frustrated because they see the same repeat offenders over and over and over again,” Alderman Kurtis Purtee said. “But yet now, we are trying to deprive our citizens from having another tool in their toolbox, to be able to help our citizens out there and keep our people safe.”

“I don’t care if they’re black, or they’re white or they’re orange, if you pull the trigger you’re an enemy of our city,” Johnson proclaimed. “How do we judge the work? How do we value the work? We’ll see the cases. If it’s not working we’ll stop funding it.”

Savannah City Attorney Bates Lovett will have the responsibility of selecting who exactly will take over this position.

The city has set aside a budget of $100,000 for the role. Once someone is selected, they’ll work under the joint supervision of Lovett and the United States Attorney’s Office.