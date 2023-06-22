SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Under new leadership, Sloppee Toppee will now be named Henry Street Bistro, and some city council members have decided that as long as this restaurant has a good neighbor agreement, they can discuss possibly approving the long-awaited liquor license.

The vote at Thursday’s council meeting was 6 to 3.

Henry Street Bistro formerly known as Sloppee Toppee is a black-owned business in the Victorian district. Members of the council agreed that the restaurant will have to wait another few weeks before an official decision can be reached. A good neighbor agreement is a way for the neighborhood to have input on liquor licenses in the community.

Some leaders feel a good neighbor agreement is necessary because it gives local residents input in the decision, however, others say it isn’t mandatory calling it another obstacle.

Alderwoman Post 1 at-large Keisha Gibson-Carter felt as though it wasn’t fair.

“I’m just not at all certain what is the real reservation as to why we are not extending the offer of the license. Why is that we are so swift to put this hindrance before them,” Carter said.

Detric Leggett, District 2, disagreed and said it was necessary for the agreement to happen.

Leggett explained, “As of this moment I can’t, I can’t willfully allow a liquor license or somebody to go in here under the thoughts of maybe you might get it, I can’t do that, I can’t do that to the people that I represent.”

The next council meeting will take place on July 27 to make a final decision.