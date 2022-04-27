SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Calling all local artists.

The City of Savannah is asking local artists to install painted artwork — that promote the protection of the Hostess City’s waterways — on ten storm drains in the Vernon River Watershed.

The canal that runs into the river has been on the state’s impaired waterways list since for nearly two decades. The city wants the themes of the artwork to call attention to the waterways, reduce pollution and protect local ecosystems.

“These drains that sit outside our homes, schools, parking lots, and places of work may go unnoticed, but they are an important connection to a vital resource,” said Water Resources Environmental Manager, Laura Walker.

Artists are asked to email scacmarketing@savannahga.gov or call 912-651-6783 to RSVP for an online meeting on May 4 at noon. Proposals can be submitted through June 5.

“If only rain flows into these drains, our rivers stay healthy. With the new artwork, we hope to bring awareness to pollution and vibrancy to our storm drains while creating opportunities for local artists,” said Stuart Miller, Cultural Resources Director.