SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — You probably know them as the nimble acrobats, high-flying aerial artists, and other highly skilled circus acts. But for Cirque du Soleil’s next trick, the group is taking their show to the ice.

The new production is skating into Savannah for six shows, starting Thursday. If you are interested in seeing the shows, the first one kicks off at 7:30 p.m. additional shows are happening all weekend.

Listed below are each of the remaining shows:

May 6 — 7:30 p.m.

May 7 — 3:30 p.m.

May 7 — 7:30 p.m.

May 8 — 1:00 p.m.

May 8 — 5:00 p.m.

The tour will wrap up in the Hostess City on Sunday. To buy tickets, click or tap here.