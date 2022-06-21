SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A sidewalk on Hutchinson Island was damaged over the weekend.

Photos appear to show the sidewalk on the plaza — located between the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel — caved in. Visit Savannah says city and county officials are on-site to assess the damage.

“Further assessments will be made in the coming days. The affected area, as well as a safety buffer, have been cordoned off and appropriate measures have been taken to secure the area,” Visit Savannah said in a statement to News 3. “We are grateful to the team at the City of Savannah for responding quickly over the holiday weekend.”

Since the property is on Chatham County’s right-of-way, the county will handle the repairs.

Recently, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake in Metter on Saturday shook the Hostess City, however, officials do not believe the damage was caused by that.