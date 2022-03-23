SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County officials are narrowing down how they’ll collect money from residents to fund residents in the unincorporated area. According to Chatham Emergency Services, up to 10,000 properties in that area are not paying for services, leaving them short on funding.

There are now four options before the board about how they’ll calculate and ultimately collect money to fund fire service. At the end of 2021, the county and Chatham Emergency Services reached an agreement for the board to fund fire service to residents in the unincorporated area.

CEO Chuck Kearns said the issue dates back to 2017 or 2018, when CES discovered about 30% of the properties they service weren’t paying.

“We’ve been asking for help for several years and the county’s finally coming through under Chairman Ellis,” Kearns said.

Four options are now before the board.

One is a fire fee based on the square footage of a property and its buildings. Another considers just the size of buildings on a property. The third option is a flat fee, and the fourth is a fire tax based on property value.

“We cannot operate the way Chatham Emergency was operating before because they were operating at a deficit,” Chairman Chester Ellis said. “The county is not allowed to do that lawfully. So therefore we must make sure that we use our knowledge wisely.”

No decisions were made during Wednesday’s meeting, but commissioners appear to favor either a flat rate fee or based on square footage.

Chairman Chester Ellis said the board needs more time and information before moving forward, no matter how long it may take.

“It’s going to be expensive and it’s not an easy fix,” Ellis said. “And we’re going into things that folks have been talking about for the last 15, 20 years. Now we’re trying to come to some resolution.”

As for Chatham Fire itself, Kearns said he has no preference on which option the board chooses as long as his department gets the funding they need.

“We have an agreement to provide the service, the county’s going to pay us,” Kearns said. “This is really a county decision on how they’re going to collect the funds. We’ll be able to make improvements to our capital that we haven’t been able to for years because we will now be fully-funded.”

Ellis said board members will meet privately to discuss the options before starting public hearings.