SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the community who live on or near Garrard Road say they want change to happen sooner rather than later.

Thursday, residents met at Grace Church in Savannah for an update from county leaders and engineers on what development would look like. The plan is to widen traffic lanes and build sidewalks. In addition, the design would also include a roundabout to improve traffic flow.

5th District Commissioner, Tonya Milton says the project is crucial because it will help save lives.

“We need to calm the traffic down coming from Chatham Parkway,” Milton said. “They’re coming from Chatham Parkway, they’ve got a speed going and when they get to this intersection, if somebody is crossing right now, it’s like a flashing light, and really nobody slows down.”

Gary Bradham, pastor at Grace Church says he agrees with the plan and touches on what his church has been through.

“We’ve had three wrecks last month, and they’ve ran into the church, they tore down our cross, and tore up our flower bed and it’s really just a dangerous intersection,” Bradham said.

There is no word on when the construction project will begin.