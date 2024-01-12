CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The struggle to find qualified law enforcement personnel is a topic making headlines across the country, and Chatham County jail is no exception.

Officials at the detention center say their mission is simple: to always provide humane conditions.

However, they need enough staff to help them carry out that mission, and, right now, they’re struggling to meet that number.

Chatham County Sheriff John T Wilcher says that, as of this week, the jail is about 160 corrections officers short, slightly down from being just over 170 short several weeks ago.

He tells me his staff will be meeting with county officials later this month to discuss new recruiting initiatives, but he holds his staff to a strict standard.

“Inmates are inmates, but they are pre-trial, post-trial. Some of them have never been convicted. They’re just sitting in here. You have to treat them very humanely,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

A captain who worked his way up from a corrections officer position over the past 20 years, Captain Warren Blanton, says that while the job is rewarding, it can be grueling.

“The average person not in this line of work would be shocked at some of the things these officers encounter on a day-to-day basis – whether it’s a mental health crisis from one of the detainees, or a fight has occurred because of some issue between inmates, detainees. It could be numerous things. So, it’s just -it’s hard,” Blanton said.

Blanton also says shifts are long, and corrections officers are often asked to stay late or come early so the facility can be fully staffed.

“We let them know that you will be working longer shifts. This is a 12-hour shift. Like I said, it could go a little longer. Also, the fact that bad weather comes in -we don’t get to go home. We stay here. We take care of the population that’s here. So, there’s a lot of stressors,” he said.

Compensation is another roadblock the Sheriff’s Office says they have to consider.

“I’m competing with the city police, the county police, Garden City, Pooler, Bloomingdale, Tybee, and Thunderbolt. And we’re all trying to do the same job,” the Sheriff said.

Nonetheless, those working in the jail say it’s a rewarding career with competitive pay.

They say leadership does everything they can to put employees in a good position, even creating new spaces in the detention center that are just for the staff.

Chatham County Commissioners also gave more than $2 million to the jail last week for renovations, money staff says will help with much–needed improvements in the units.

“When the tile tears up on the floor, the inmate gets it, they can make a shank or weapon out of it and hurt an officer. We moved the phones from behind the officers’ desks to out in the front so officers can see them. We’ve raised the officers’ desk up off the floor a little bit higher so it’s harder for an inmate to get to them. So, we’re trying to move forward,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

He says the ratio of corrections officers to inmates is about 8 to 1 in his jail, still higher than many state prisons in Georgia.