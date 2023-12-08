SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones is under fire once again.

This time, it’s not former members of her staff, or even state house Republicans raising questions.

It’s the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, otherwise known as the State Ethics Commission.

They say she’s failed to file several financial disclosures since 2020, which was revealed today at the Chatham County courthouse during a preliminary state ethics hearing.

The penalty she’s agreed to, according to her representative, is $3,000 in fees.

However, it was confirmed at the hearing that Cook Jones has not yet filed the missing disclosures for personal and campaign expenses.

The commission questioned how she would do so with a deadline for another disclosure coming up at the end of the year.

“In the consent order, it says she has taken active steps to be in compliance…What does that mean,” David Burge, a member of the State Ethics Commission, questioned.

News 3 reached out to District Attorney Cook Jones’ office for comment.

They said, quote “Though I am not the first elected in this situation and likely won’t be the last, I did what I would expect any person to do which is to be responsive, be transparent, be accountable and be proactive so it doesn’t happen again. Thankfully, I now have a dedicated team to manage my financial and campaign affairs.”

However, the man running against her, Anthony Burton, had a different opinion.

“When you are an expert, you are supposed to know your deadlines. You are supposed to know what you’re supposed to file, where you’re supposed to file, what you’re supposed to do. You can’t be an attorney and claim that you don’t know these things. We’re where it stops. We’re supposed to know the rules,” he said.

Cook Jones’ office said that since assuming her position she has been focused on quote “DA matters rather than campaign matters.”

Burton did not agree.

“You’re supposed to do your job. Your job includes not only overseeing an office of attorneys who are trying the murders…All that kind of stuff. It’s also your duty as an elected official to file your proper paperwork. It’s very simple. So, there are no excuses for that,” he said.

The scrutiny on Chatham County’s current DA comes amid criticism regarding her conviction rate and employee turnover from state republicans as well as a pending sexual discrimination case from one of her former employees.

Cook Jones has confirmed she will run for reelection in 2024.

The Georgia State Ethics Commission meets quarterly, meaning they won’t meet again until March unless a special session is called.