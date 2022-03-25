SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — COVID cases may be down in Chatham County, but many local, small businesses are still recovering from the crisis.

Using $1.5 Million dollars from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Chatham County will give grants of up to $25,000 to eligible, locally owned businesses in the unincorporated areas.

According to Commission Chairman Chester Ellis, “Some of them had to lay off folks. Some of them had to cut their hours back, okay. So, these are the kind of folk that we’re helping in the unincorporated areas to help them get back to full strength.”

Among the criteria for a business to qualify, is providing proof that their business was affected by COVID-19.

Emily Noyes with iParametrics, the company that will distribute the grant money for the county, said, “So, for the COVID impact we’re really just looking for a description. You know, how did COVID impact your business? Did you have to buy cleaning supplies? Did you have to have special circumstances to keep your doors open? Really just a simple description letting us know, you know, what kind of impact you had on that business.”

The grants will be awarded in two categories: a reimbursement relief grant for everything from payroll to getting employees vaccinated, and a future mitigation plans relief grant to include payroll or benefits costs, mortgage or rent, utilities, operating costs, fiscal changes, and COVID testing.

If you have questions about eligibility, or how to apply for the Small Business Grant Program, you can contact Chatham County staff at 912-335-5314 or by email at ChathamGMS@iParametricsDS.com