SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re familiar with the Lowcountry, you probably know about Toast a Charleston-based restaurant serving southern favorites and a menu of mimosas.

The Charleston Hospitality Group has brought its talents to Georgia and has opened up its newest location on the corner of Bull and Broughton streets in downtown Savannah. They say they’ll be serving up their famous flavored mimosas, and their executive chef will offer dinner specials as well as southern favorites loved by locals.

The group’s director of communications, Jeff Diehl, assures WSAV that their most popular dishes will make it onto the menu in Savannah.

“So you’ll see the Eggs Meeting Street, although it’ll be the Eggs Broughton Street here in Savannah,” he said. “You’ll see our very famous Shrimp and Grits, same name, same taste, same texture as what we have in Charleston, as well as New Orleans style beignets, which is a favorite among all six restaurants.”

Toast is now open for breakfast lunch and dinner, with happy hour every day from 4 to 7 p.m.