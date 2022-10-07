SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve been unsatisfied with the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) recently, apparently you’re not alone, according to CAT. CAT says it’s making changes to its fixed-route and paratransit.

“CAT recognizes the inconsistent service many customers have experienced these last couple of months,” CAT said in a statement.

Starting, Oct. 31, CAT said it will change its bus routes to better match its operator staffing levels.

All routes — excluding routes 28 and 10 — will have time-span adjustments and routes 4, 11 and 20 will be temporarily shut down because of lack of riders, CAT said.