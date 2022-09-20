SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) released a new app to help riders track buses and their routes.

CAT said riders will be able to track the exact locations of buses and when they will arrive at bus stops.

“CAT is excited to offer this new tool to our riders that gives real time info. Especially during this period of driver shortage and the resulting impacts on service, this app allows our riders to know and plan CAT’s service to get them to the places they need and want to go,” said Faye DiMassimo, CEO/Executive Director for CAT. “As we improve service reliability, CAT Tracker is essential in meeting the communities needs as a modern transit system.”

Riders can download the app through Apple’s App Store and Google Play.