SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A car flipped over and the driver was trapped briefly after it was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Ogeechee Road near a Dollar General.

Firefighters pulled the driver to safety and they suffered no serious injuries. No further details were released.